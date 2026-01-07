Local Spanberger appointment, pedestrian safety project, Venezuela oil plan: Sunrise Brief

Appointments for Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger's cabinet are rolling through as inauguration day nears. Former Hampton Superintendent Dr. Jeffery Smith was announced to be Spanberger's choice to lead Virginia's Department of Education, according to a release put out by her team. Smith has 32 years of experience in public education, according to Hampton City School's website. He began his term as superintendent for Hampton Public Schools in 2015, serving in the position for around eight years before announcing his plans to retire in 2023. Spanberger's appointment for Virginia Department of Transportation Commissioner, Stephen Brich, is also a Hampton Roads native. Birch is an Old Dominion University graduate and he helped oversee some of the $3.9 billion Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion.



Fencing is being put up at the median on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton in an effort to increase pedestrian safety. Fencing going up on Mercury Blvd in Hampton to try to increase pedestrian safety On Dec. 28, someone was hit and killed trying to cross the street where there wasn’t a crosswalk. This project aims to prevent similar incidents. A five-foot tall fence is being put up in the median between Seldendale Drive and the entrance to the shopping center — it is expected to be complete in early Spring 2026. “We do have goals of putting up more fencing at other places on Mercury. This time around, our public works department is looking to actually appeal to City Council to include it in the city’s Capital Plan. That would speed up the funding process," Hampton Public Information Officer Mike Holtzclaw said. Many pedestrians and business owners applauded this effort when speaking to News 3. However, one nearby business owner remained skeptical over the efficacy of a new fence on the medium. “If a vehicle hits the fence, that’s not going to protect anybody. It’s a good idea and it’s a bad idea," said Sunsplash Caribbean Restaurant Owner Jeremy Brown.

