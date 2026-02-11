Mathews Co. CA found dead, NN sailor housing project, school shooting in Canada: Sunrise Brief

BREAKING THIS MORNING:
Mathews County Commonwealth's Attorney T. Marie Walls was found dead in her home on Tuesday with a gunshot wound, according to Virginia State Police.Mathews County Commonwealth's Attorney found dead in home from gunshot wound
At the request of the Mathews County Sheriff's Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Chesapeake Field Office is conducting a death investigation in the 4500 block of New Point Comfort Highway in Mathews County. No suspect is involved as of now, according to police.
Walls was a lifelong Virginian who grew up in Williamsburg, according to her website. She attended Christopher Newport University, then lived on the Eastern Shore after graduating from law school at William & Mary. Walls was also the Executive Director of the Child Abuse Program at the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters, according to her website.
This remains an open and active investigation.
Newport News is seeking state support for a sailor housing project near the shipbuilding facility.Newport News seeks state support for Sailor housing project near shipbuilding facility
The Homeport Hampton Roads project is aimed at providing better living conditions for sailors near Newport News Shipbuilding. It will feature 750 apartments and 10,000 square feet of retail space.
The project is contingent on a $40 million loan to the city from the state. Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones is hoping state leaders will work with them on forgiving the loan or providing alternative support. This week, Jones and the developer sent a letter to the governor asking for state support on the project.
"As a city, as a state, we have an obligation to our service members, so let's increase quality of life. Let's make sure that they're not living on a ship on dry dock. Let's make sure they're living in great housing and then a tertiary effect is let's make Newport News one of the best cities in Virginia," Jones said.
A shooting at a school in British Columbia left eight dead including a woman whom police believe to be the shooter, AP reports; while two more people were found dead at a nearby home, Canadian authorities said Tuesday.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said more than 25 people are injured, including two who were airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries, after the shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, AP reports. Seven people were dead, local police said in a statement, including a suspect who appeared to have died of a “self-inflicted injury.” An eighth person died while being transported to a hospital, and two more were found dead at a home the authorities believe was connected to the attack.
RCMP Superintendent Ken Floyd told reporters that investigators had identified a female suspect but would not release a name, and that the shooter’s motive remained unclear, AP reports. He added that police are still investigating how the victims are connected to the shooter.
The town of Tumbler Ridge in the Canadian Rockies is more than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) north of Vancouver, near the border with Alberta. The provincial government website lists Tumbler Ridge Secondary School as having 175 students from Grades 7 to 12.
Tumbler Ridge Mayor Darryl Krakowka said the whole community is grieving, adding that it was “devastating” to learn how many had died in the community of 2,700, which he called a “big family.”
This morning's weather: Showers this morning, More rain this weekend
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says to look for mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers this morning. Expect higher rain chances to the south and lower chances to the north. Rain will move out by midday and clouds will clear out this afternoon. Temperatures will linger in the upper 40s to low 50s all day.
Sunny skies to wrap up the work week. Highs will drop to the mid 40s on Thursday and the low 40s on Friday.
Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50s. Rain will move in on Sunday as an area of low-pressure tracks across the Southeast. We could see 1” of rainfall on Sunday. Showers will move out Monday morning.
