Mathews Co. CA found dead, NN sailor housing project, school shooting in Canada: Sunrise Brief

Mathews County Commonwealth's Attorney T. Marie Walls was found dead in her home on Tuesday with a gunshot wound, according to Virginia State Police. Mathews County Commonwealth's Attorney found dead in home from gunshot wound At the request of the Mathews County Sheriff's Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Chesapeake Field Office is conducting a death investigation in the 4500 block of New Point Comfort Highway in Mathews County. No suspect is involved as of now, according to police. Walls was a lifelong Virginian who grew up in Williamsburg, according to her website. She attended Christopher Newport University, then lived on the Eastern Shore after graduating from law school at William & Mary. Walls was also the Executive Director of the Child Abuse Program at the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters, according to her website. This remains an open and active investigation.



Newport News is seeking state support for a sailor housing project near the shipbuilding facility. Newport News seeks state support for Sailor housing project near shipbuilding facility The Homeport Hampton Roads project is aimed at providing better living conditions for sailors near Newport News Shipbuilding. It will feature 750 apartments and 10,000 square feet of retail space. The project is contingent on a $40 million loan to the city from the state. Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones is hoping state leaders will work with them on forgiving the loan or providing alternative support. This week, Jones and the developer sent a letter to the governor asking for state support on the project. "As a city, as a state, we have an obligation to our service members, so let's increase quality of life. Let's make sure that they're not living on a ship on dry dock. Let's make sure they're living in great housing and then a tertiary effect is let's make Newport News one of the best cities in Virginia," Jones said.

