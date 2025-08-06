NC SPCA accused of neglect, Coleman Bridge goes toll-free, Epstein files update: Sunrise Brief

The SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina was penalized $14,750 following an investigation into the treatment of their animals, according to a letter obtained by News 3. The letter was sent on behalf of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services on Aug. 1. The SPCA was penalized for a range of code violations, such as a lack of record maintenance or improper cleaning standards, according to the letter. The shelter is required to clean the animal enclosures at least twice daily — however, the letter states that "Feces soiled the entire floor of many [dog] kennels" at the SPCA, with staff saying they only do one cleaning per day. The investigation also uncovered how some animals were not properly socialized while others were in shared spaces where diseases could be spread, according to the letter. Repeated offenses on behalf of the animal shelter could result in additional civil penalties or the suspension of the animal shelter's registration. The SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina has 60 days to pay or appeal the penalty.



The George P. Coleman Bridge will stop collecting tolls Friday at 9 p.m., according to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office. Tolls on Coleman Bridge will be eliminated this Friday for good The four-lane bridge along Route 17 connects Gloucester Point and Yorktown, with around 1 million vehicles crossing each month, according to VDOT. For nearly 30 years, tolls have been collected from northbound traffic, but a new Virginia law will do away with this entirely. The General Assembly already approved Youngkin's budget amendment to eliminate Coleman Bridge tolls, which was originally set for Jan. 1, 2026 — however, the governor says VDOT expedited the timeline. “Eliminating tolls on the Coleman Bridge is more than just a financial decision, it’s a commitment to easing the burden on families, commuters, and local businesses who rely on this vital connection every day,” said Youngkin. More toll relief efforts are underway, as last month, lawmakers announced plans to erase toll debts or fines issued to drivers on the Downtown and Midtown tunnels between 2014 and 2023. This would amount to $36 million of forgiven debt, impacting about 25,000 drivers.

