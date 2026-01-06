Newport News crime report, deadly HRBT crash, who's running Venezuela: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Newport News crime report, deadly HRBT crash, who's running Venezuela
Newport News saw homicides and gun violence drop in 2025, according to a press conference held by city leaders.Newport News leaders announce 'historic reduction' in gun violence
18 homicides were reported to have taken place in 2025 — the fewest in over a decade. For reference, there were 23 homicides in 2024 and 47 in 2023. Gun violence overall, which includes both fatal and non-fatal shootings, is down nearly 48 percent since 2023.
“I would say that citizens of Newport News expect and deserve to feel safe and these numbers reflect that. So we will continue to drive it down," Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones said.
According to the city, data-driven policing, targeted crime reduction strategies, and improved relationships between law enforcement and residents are the main reasons for the success. The Newport News police chief said new strategies for reducing gun violence in 2026 will continue to be developed moving forward.
A driver died following a crash inside the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police.VDOT cameras show deadly crash scene around HRBT
Around 2:38 a.m., police responded to I-64 eastbound inside the HRBT. Based on initial gatherings, a grey Nissan Altima was disabled after its tire popped inside the tunnel. Just to note, the Virginia Department of Transportation told News 3 that there are no areas of the tunnel that need any repairs. The disabled Altima was then struck by a red Acura, which was driving "at a high rate of speed," according to Virginia State Police.
The driver of the Altima was ejected from their vehicle as a result. They died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police. The driver of the Acura was sent to the hospital to treat their injuries. The crash remains under investigation, according to Virginia State Police.
Deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro declared himself “innocent” and a “decent man” as he pleaded not guilty to federal drug trafficking charges in a New York courtroom on Monday.Congress split over Trump administration's operation to capture Nicolás Maduro
Maduro, wearing a blue jail uniform, and his wife were led into court around noon for a brief, but required, legal proceeding that will likely kick off a prolonged legal fight over whether he can be put on trial in the U.S. A 25-page indictment made public Saturday accuses Maduro and others of working with drug cartels to facilitate the shipment of thousands of tons of cocaine into the U.S. — they could face life in prison if convicted.
Venezuela’s new interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, has demanded that the U.S. return Maduro, who long denied any involvement in drug trafficking — although late Sunday she also struck a more conciliatory tone in a social media post, inviting collaboration with President Trump and “respectful relations” with the U.S. Trump said the U.S. would “run” Venezuela temporarily, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that it would not govern the country day-to-day other than enforcing an existing "oil quarantine."
Before his capture, Maduro and his allies claimed U.S. hostility was motivated by lust for Venezuela’s rich oil and mineral resources.
This morning's weather: Warming continues ahead of possible weekend rain
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says its not as cold this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Highs will warm to the low 60s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.
Wednesday may be the nicest day of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. Highs will dip to upper 50s on Thursday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 60s as a warm front slides to our north. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning
