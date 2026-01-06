Newport News crime report, deadly HRBT crash, who's running Venezuela: Sunrise Brief

Newport News saw homicides and gun violence drop in 2025, according to a press conference held by city leaders. Newport News leaders announce 'historic reduction' in gun violence 18 homicides were reported to have taken place in 2025 — the fewest in over a decade. For reference, there were 23 homicides in 2024 and 47 in 2023. Gun violence overall, which includes both fatal and non-fatal shootings, is down nearly 48 percent since 2023. “I would say that citizens of Newport News expect and deserve to feel safe and these numbers reflect that. So we will continue to drive it down," Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones said. According to the city, data-driven policing, targeted crime reduction strategies, and improved relationships between law enforcement and residents are the main reasons for the success. The Newport News police chief said new strategies for reducing gun violence in 2026 will continue to be developed moving forward.



A driver died following a crash inside the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police. VDOT cameras show deadly crash scene around HRBT Around 2:38 a.m., police responded to I-64 eastbound inside the HRBT. Based on initial gatherings, a grey Nissan Altima was disabled after its tire popped inside the tunnel. Just to note, the Virginia Department of Transportation told News 3 that there are no areas of the tunnel that need any repairs. The disabled Altima was then struck by a red Acura, which was driving "at a high rate of speed," according to Virginia State Police. The driver of the Altima was ejected from their vehicle as a result. They died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police. The driver of the Acura was sent to the hospital to treat their injuries. The crash remains under investigation, according to Virginia State Police.

