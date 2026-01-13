Portsmouth housing development, General Assembly reconvenes, Minnesota sues ICE: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Portsmouth housing development, General Assembly reconvenes, Minnesota sues ICE
A proposed housing development would bring about 300 townhomes and multi-family units to a 58-acre site near Elliott Avenue — now, Portsmouth city leaders are asking for feedback.Portsmouth leaders seek public input on proposed 300-unit housing development
A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m. at City Hall on Crawford Street, giving residents a chance to weigh in. City planning documents show the proposal still requires City Council approval before construction can move forward. The city has been developing the New Port community since 2004 as part of a long-term revitalization effort.
The land sits behind Tidewater Community College and Rivers Casino Portsmouth.
City leaders say the development could help address Portsmouth’s housing needs while supporting economic growth. However, planning and zoning documents do not specify whether the units would be designated as affordable housing. If approved, the project would mark the second phase of development in the New Port community.
The General Assembly will reconvene Wednesday with Democrats set to control both chambers of Virginia's state legislature.Abigail Spanberger's inauguration sets stage for pivotal year in Virginia politics
Democrats will hold a 21-19 majority in the State Senate and a 64-36 majority in the House of Delegates. Numerous bills vetoed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin will now have a clearer path to passage after Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger's inauguration this Saturday. Issues like minimum wage increases, marijuana sales legalization, and collective bargaining are likely to be taken up by the Democratic-controlled legislature.
Democrats are also expected to pass a constitutional amendment to redraw Virginia's congressional districts as a counter to moves Republicans have made in other states. The issue would then go to voters in a referendum election, likely in the spring. Spanberger has cautiously signaled approval for this plan, but has stopped short of a full endorsement — nevertheless, the governor doesn't have the ability to block the amendment process in Virginia.
Minnesota sued the Trump administration on Monday, asking a court to halt a massive federal immigration operation they claim is unconstitutional, politically motivated and endangering public safety.Federal immigration operations continue in Minnesota, sparking violent clashes
The lawsuit claims “Operation Metro Surge” has led to racial profiling and disruptions to public life.
This follows an incident in which a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good. Multiple angles of the incident sparked dueling narratives of who's at fault, with Trump administration officials defending the actions of the ICE agent. Some Minnesota officials have contradicted this claim, arguing that Good was not a threat and that deadly force was unnecessary.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said the surge of ICE agents has strained the state, saying, "Minnesota police are spending countless hours dealing with the chaos ICE is causing."
Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt affirmed the Trump administration "will continue to stand wholeheartedly by the brave men and women of ICE."
This morning's weather: A step warmer today, rain/snow showers Thursday morning
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we've got another chilly start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s this morning. We will see lots of sunshine again today with highs warming to the upper 50s, almost 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.
Clouds will build in on Wednesday (partly to mostly cloudy skies) with highs in the mid 50s. A few showers are possible Wednesday night.
Rain/snow showers are possible early Thursday morning. Little to no snow accumulation is expected (0” to 0.5”). It will be chilly and windy on Thursday with highs in the low 40s and winds gusting 20 to 30 mph.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning