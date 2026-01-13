Portsmouth housing development, General Assembly reconvenes, Minnesota sues ICE: Sunrise Brief

A proposed housing development would bring about 300 townhomes and multi-family units to a 58-acre site near Elliott Avenue — now, Portsmouth city leaders are asking for feedback. Portsmouth leaders seek public input on proposed 300-unit housing development A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m. at City Hall on Crawford Street, giving residents a chance to weigh in. City planning documents show the proposal still requires City Council approval before construction can move forward. The city has been developing the New Port community since 2004 as part of a long-term revitalization effort. The land sits behind Tidewater Community College and Rivers Casino Portsmouth. City leaders say the development could help address Portsmouth’s housing needs while supporting economic growth. However, planning and zoning documents do not specify whether the units would be designated as affordable housing. If approved, the project would mark the second phase of development in the New Port community.



The General Assembly will reconvene Wednesday with Democrats set to control both chambers of Virginia's state legislature. Abigail Spanberger's inauguration sets stage for pivotal year in Virginia politics Democrats will hold a 21-19 majority in the State Senate and a 64-36 majority in the House of Delegates. Numerous bills vetoed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin will now have a clearer path to passage after Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger's inauguration this Saturday. Issues like minimum wage increases, marijuana sales legalization, and collective bargaining are likely to be taken up by the Democratic-controlled legislature. Democrats are also expected to pass a constitutional amendment to redraw Virginia's congressional districts as a counter to moves Republicans have made in other states. The issue would then go to voters in a referendum election, likely in the spring. Spanberger has cautiously signaled approval for this plan, but has stopped short of a full endorsement — nevertheless, the governor doesn't have the ability to block the amendment process in Virginia.

