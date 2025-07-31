Sens. seek Resendiz update, food poisoning outbreak, Palestinian statehood push: Sunrise Brief

Virginia’s two senators sent a letter to the Navy Secretary requesting a briefing on the disappearance and death of Seaman Angelina Resendiz. Virginia senators demand the Navy answer questions regarding the death of sailor Angelina Resendiz Resendiz, who was stationed at Naval Station Norfolk, went missing on May 29 — her body was discovered behind a Norfolk elementary school on June 9. The sailor's family has accused the Navy of mishandling this case, pushing lawmakers to seek accountability from officials. The letter, jointly written by Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (both D-Virginia), asked Secretary of the Navy John Phelan to "provide Congress with significantly greater detail about the circumstances of Seaman Resendiz's disappearance and death." The letter also wanted answers "about the grief and anger caused by the condition of Seaman Resendiz's remains upon arrival in Texas." Resendiz's mother said the sailor's body was "just infested with maggots, with bugs, and decaying" when it was received. Kaine and Warner specifically requested a briefing from Navy officials on this case to be held by Aug. 14.



Eight people have tested positive for Salmonella and/or Campylobacter — these Eastern Shore cases have been classified as an outbreak, the Accomack County Health Department said Wednesday. 50+ show salmonella symptoms at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital over past few days The positive tests come after Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital confirmed they saw 59 patients with foodborne infectious diarrheal illness from Sunday morning through Wednesday afternoon. The county's health department say they think patients potentially got sick at a “private event," and they believe the food was not stored at the right temperature. Both Salmontella and Campylobacter are types of food poisoning and they carry similar symptoms, the CDC says. News 3's Kelsey Jones spoke with an attendee who went to the "private event" that health officials linked to the patients with symptoms. He said while he didn't eat any food at the event, his sister-in-law did, and she's currently in the hospital. The cases remain under investigation, the Accomack County Health Department says.

