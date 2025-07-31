Sens. seek Resendiz update, food poisoning outbreak, Palestinian statehood push: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Sens. seek Resendiz update, food poisoning outbreak, Palestinian statehood push
Virginia’s two senators sent a letter to the Navy Secretary requesting a briefing on the disappearance and death of Seaman Angelina Resendiz.Virginia senators demand the Navy answer questions regarding the death of sailor Angelina Resendiz
Resendiz, who was stationed at Naval Station Norfolk, went missing on May 29 — her body was discovered behind a Norfolk elementary school on June 9.
The sailor's family has accused the Navy of mishandling this case, pushing lawmakers to seek accountability from officials. The letter, jointly written by Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (both D-Virginia), asked Secretary of the Navy John Phelan to "provide Congress with significantly greater detail about the circumstances of Seaman Resendiz's disappearance and death."
The letter also wanted answers "about the grief and anger caused by the condition of Seaman Resendiz's remains upon arrival in Texas." Resendiz's mother said the sailor's body was "just infested with maggots, with bugs, and decaying" when it was received. Kaine and Warner specifically requested a briefing from Navy officials on this case to be held by Aug. 14.
Eight people have tested positive for Salmonella and/or Campylobacter — these Eastern Shore cases have been classified as an outbreak, the Accomack County Health Department said Wednesday.50+ show salmonella symptoms at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital over past few days
The positive tests come after Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital confirmed they saw 59 patients with foodborne infectious diarrheal illness from Sunday morning through Wednesday afternoon. The county's health department say they think patients potentially got sick at a “private event," and they believe the food was not stored at the right temperature. Both Salmontella and Campylobacter are types of food poisoning and they carry similar symptoms, the CDC says.
News 3's Kelsey Jones spoke with an attendee who went to the "private event" that health officials linked to the patients with symptoms. He said while he didn't eat any food at the event, his sister-in-law did, and she's currently in the hospital. The cases remain under investigation, the Accomack County Health Department says.
Over 60,000 Palestinians — nearly half of which were women and children — have been killed during the Israel-Hamas war, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
Canada, Malta, and France have announced their plans to recognize a Palestinian state, something Israeli leaders have fully rejected for decades. The United Kingdom also said it will recognize a Palestinian state unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire with Hamas by September. These countries are set to vote for Palestinian statehood by September — however, the United States is poised to block this measure outright.
This added pressure on Israel comes as nearly 90% of the Gaza population has been displaced since the Israeli response to the attack on Oct. 7, 2023. Israeli restrictions on aid to Gaza have also resulted in more than 100 aid agencies reporting an ongoing starvation crisis. Experts have warned that nearly 2 million Palestinians are on the brink of famine.
This morning's weather: Rain to end the week, Cooler and less humid this weekend
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says highs will return to the low 90s this afternoon with an afternoon heat index of 100 to 105. Expect a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. A “pop-up” shower or storm is possible this afternoon.
A bigger chance for storms will move in tonight with a cold front. The biggest chance for storms will be after 8 pm with a risk for localized flooding.
Cooler and less humid air moves in behind the cold front. Highs will drop to the mid 80s on Friday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.