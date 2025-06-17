Shooting-turned-abduction update, primary elections, Israel-Iran tensions rise: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Shooting-turned-abduction update, primary elections, Israel-Iran tensions rise
A 4-year-old boy was abducted following a shooting on Liberty Street on Monday, Norfolk police say.AMBER Alert issued for missing boy in Norfolk
4-year-old Kai Foreman was found safe in Virginia Beach around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, according to police. An AMBER Alert was issued for Foreman around 2:41 p.m. Monday. Police say he was abducted by 27-year-old Tyli Scott around 11:40 a.m.
Tyli Scott, 27, was then taken into custody. Police say the child abduction is connected to a "targeted" shooting that happened earlier Monday. Around 11:35 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of East Liberty Street, which is the address where Kai Foreman was last seen. A woman was found lying in the front yard of a home, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Virginia's state primaries will be held on Tuesday — polls close at 7 p.m. ET.
Polling stations are opening up across the commonwealth. Tuesday's election will decide the party nominees ahead of the general election in November.
Six Democrats are seeking the nomination to be lieutenant governor. On the other hand, there's only one Republican candidate seeking the lieutenant governorship. Two Democratic nominees for attorney general will also face off on Tuesday, with the winner facing incumbent Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares on Election Day this November.
Local races to look out for:
Democratic voters in Norfolk will decide the contested commonwealth's attorney race between incumbent Ramin Fatehi and challenger John Butler.
Newport News will also hold a Democratic primary for their commonwealth's attorney race. Tuesday's primary will feature a showdown between Howard Gwynn, who has held the role since 1990, and challenger Shannon Jones.
A Republican primary will be held in Chesapeake for their contested sheriff's race. Incumbent Dave Rosado, who was promoted to the role of sheriff in Nov. 2024, will face off against Chesapeake police officer Wallace Chadwick III.
Israel expanded their air campaign on Tehran as President Donald Trump warned residents of the city to evacuate on Monday.Iran missile attacks on Israel kill 5, while Israel claims it controls the skies over Tehran
This comes five days after Israel's surprise attack on Iran's military and nuclear program. Trump previously tried to strike a deal with Iran in an attempt to restrict their nuclear activities — now, Israeli officials say the possibility of Iran having nuclear capabilities poses an existential threat to Israel.
Before the president's swift departure from the Group of Seven summit in Canada, he said “Iran basically is at the negotiating table where they want to make a deal. And as soon as I leave here, we're going to be doing something.”
The strikes in Iran have killed at least 224 people while wounding over 1,200 since Friday. Iran has retaliated and launched more than 370 missiles at Israel, killing 24 and wounding over 500. On Tuesday, explosions could be heard in northern Israel.
This morning's weather: Getting hotter, scattered showers and storms
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says to look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms. Highs will reach the mid 80s today, near normal for this time of year. It will feel more like the mid 90s with the humidity.
More heat and humidity for midweek. Highs will climb to the mid 90s for Wednesday and Thursday. With the humidity, it will feel like 100+ both afternoons. Rain chances will be lower, but a “pop-up” shower or storm is still possible.
