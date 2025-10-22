SNAP funding at risk, statewide campaigning ramps up, Trump-Putin meeting update: Sunrise Brief

As the government shutdown drags on, millions of Americans could risk losing their SNAP benefits come Nov. 1 Virginia Peninsula Food Bank preparing for increased demand ahead of possible SNAP benefits delay On Oct. 10, the Virginia Department of Social Services was notified of potential insufficient funding for the SNAP benefits program starting in November, unless the U.S. Department of Agriculture provides immediate assistance. In our area, the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank is preparing for increased demand. Roughly 187,000 people in the food bank's service area rely on SNAP benefits. “We’re approaching things with an urgency and a focus but we’re not panicking," Virginia Peninsula Food Bank Chief Development Officer Craig Gallaer said. “We are starting pop-up pantries, which are special pantries for workers that work for TSA, our military members, those who have been furloughed from government work." There has also been concern over funding for food aid through the Women, Infants and Children Program (WIC), though the program did receive $300 million from the Trump administration last week.



Virginia candidates are ramping up their campaigns across the commonwealth with Election Day less than two weeks away. Obama to campaign with Spanberger in Virginia; Trump endorses 'the Republican candidate' Democratic candidate for governor, Abigail Spanberger, will launch her "Virginia Votes Bus Tour" on Oct. 25, continuing through Nov. 4. Her Republican opponent, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, also has campaign stops scheduled nearly every day until Election Day. On Nov. 1, former President Barack Obama will visit Norfolk for a campaign stop with Spanberger. Last month, Ohio GOP gubernatorial candidate and former presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy joined Earle-Sears for a campaign stop in Chesterfield. News 3 also got to speak with Earle-Sears when she was door knocking in Chesapeake last week. A new poll from Virginia Commonwealth University shows Spanberger holding a seven-point lead, 49% to 42%, over Earle-Sears, according to the Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs on Tuesday. This is the first VCU poll since the Jay Jones text messages were leaked, which dominated campaign coverage over several news cycles — as a result, current Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares holds a three-point lead over Jones, with a 45% to 42% split in the VCU poll.

