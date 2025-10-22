SNAP funding at risk, statewide campaigning ramps up, Trump-Putin meeting update: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: SNAP funding at risk, statewide campaigning ramps up, Trump-Putin meeting update
As the government shutdown drags on, millions of Americans could risk losing their SNAP benefits come Nov. 1Virginia Peninsula Food Bank preparing for increased demand ahead of possible SNAP benefits delay
On Oct. 10, the Virginia Department of Social Services was notified of potential insufficient funding for the SNAP benefits program starting in November, unless the U.S. Department of Agriculture provides immediate assistance. In our area, the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank is preparing for increased demand. Roughly 187,000 people in the food bank's service area rely on SNAP benefits.
“We’re approaching things with an urgency and a focus but we’re not panicking," Virginia Peninsula Food Bank Chief Development Officer Craig Gallaer said. “We are starting pop-up pantries, which are special pantries for workers that work for TSA, our military members, those who have been furloughed from government work."
There has also been concern over funding for food aid through the Women, Infants and Children Program (WIC), though the program did receive $300 million from the Trump administration last week.
Virginia candidates are ramping up their campaigns across the commonwealth with Election Day less than two weeks away.Obama to campaign with Spanberger in Virginia; Trump endorses 'the Republican candidate'
Democratic candidate for governor, Abigail Spanberger, will launch her "Virginia Votes Bus Tour" on Oct. 25, continuing through Nov. 4. Her Republican opponent, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, also has campaign stops scheduled nearly every day until Election Day.
On Nov. 1, former President Barack Obama will visit Norfolk for a campaign stop with Spanberger. Last month, Ohio GOP gubernatorial candidate and former presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy joined Earle-Sears for a campaign stop in Chesterfield. News 3 also got to speak with Earle-Sears when she was door knocking in Chesapeake last week.
A new poll from Virginia Commonwealth University shows Spanberger holding a seven-point lead, 49% to 42%, over Earle-Sears, according to the Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs on Tuesday. This is the first VCU poll since the Jay Jones text messages were leaked, which dominated campaign coverage over several news cycles — as a result, current Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares holds a three-point lead over Jones, with a 45% to 42% split in the VCU poll.
President Donald Trump said Tuesday his plan for a swift meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin was on hold because he didn't want it to be a “waste of time.”Trump doesn’t want ‘wasted meeting’ with Putin as he confirms talks on Ukraine war are off for now
The decision to hold off on the meeting in Budapest, Hungary, which Trump had announced last week, was made following a call Monday between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Lavrov made clear in public comments Tuesday that Russia is opposed to an immediate ceasefire. Trump, meanwhile, has been shifting his stance all year on key issues in the war, including whether a ceasefire should come before longer-term peace talks, and whether Ukraine could win back land seized by Russia during almost four years of fighting.
Trump's hesitancy in meeting Putin will likely come as a relief to European leaders, who have accused Putin of stalling for time with diplomacy while trying to gain ground on the battlefield. The U.S. and Russian presidents last met in Alaska in August, but the encounter did not advance Trump’s stalled attempts to end a war that began with Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.
This morning's weather: Sunny & breezy today, cooling trend to end the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says its nice again today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s, near normal for this time of year. A bit breezy today with a west wind at 10 to 15 and gusts 20 to 25 mph.
Highs will drop to the upper 60s on Thursday and the mid 60s on Friday. Expect mostly sunny skies both days. The wind will gradually relax.
Tropical Update:
Tropical Storm Melissa is centered about 305 miles SSW of Port Au Prince, Haiti and moving WNW at 7 mph.
A decrease in forward speed and a gradual turn to the NW and NNW is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, Melissa is expected to approach Jamaica and the southwestern portion of Haiti later this week. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected during the next few days, and Melissa could become a hurricane on Thursday.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.