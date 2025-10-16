Earle-Sears says she's not surprised by Obama endorsing Spanberger in Va. governor's race

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — With less than a month to go before Election Day, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, the Republican candidate for Virginia governor, is making a big push to reach voters in Hampton Roads.

Thursday afternoon, Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears met with volunteers at a Republican campaign office in Chesapeake before heading off to knock on doors. She was joined by other Republican candidates running for state and local offices.

The visit comes as her opponent, Democrat Abigail Spanberger, has just received an endorsement from former President Barack Obama. Obama is also appearing in two new campaign ads for Spanberger.

President Donald Trump has not endorsed Earle-Sears. News 3's Colter Anstaett asked her about her thoughts on that and on Obama endorsing Spanberger. She did not say anything about not getting an endorsement from Trump but said she’s not shocked Obama is endorsing Spanberger.

“He’s a Democrat. I mean, what else did you expect? The question is, did he endorse Jay Jones? That’s the question, and the question is did he, President Obama, ask Abigail Spanberger why she has not withdrawn her endorsement of Jay Jones, who advocated for the murder of his political opponent and the murder of his two children," replied Earle-Sears.

Jones is running for Virginia attorney general and has been under fire recently for texts he sent in 2022 saying he would like to shoot former Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert. Jones has apologized and says he regrets sending the texts.