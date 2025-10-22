Dozens displaced after fire scorches Magruder Run Apartments: HFR

HAMPTON, Va. — An apartment complex was scorched by a large fire Wednesday morning, according to Hampton Fire & Rescue.

Units responded around 1:20 a.m. to an apartment fire at 2 Secretariat Lane in the Magruder Run Apartments. Upon arrival, crews found the fire on the roof and balcony and immediately called for additional backup.

Firefighters evacuated all residents and no injuries were reported, according to Hampton Fire & Rescue. Crews brought the fire under control in about 40 minutes.

Twelve units were impacted, and at least 20 to 30 people, including children, have been displaced.

The Red Cross will be assisting those affected.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Hampton Fire & Rescue.

News 3 has a crew at the scene, we will provide updates once more information becomes available.