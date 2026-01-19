Spanberger's executive orders, Jones' legal actions, tariffs over Greenland: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Spanberger's executive orders, Jones' legal actions, tariffs over Greenland
10 executive orders were signed by Gov. Abigail Spanberger shortly after she was sworn in on Saturday.Money, Education, Immigration: Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger just signed 10 executive orders
Three of the orders say they will target reducing cost-of-living expenses for Virginia families, aiming to bring down healthcare costs while making it easier to build more housing. These orders have directed agencies to review regulatory processes and reduce "duplicative spending."
The "High-Quality Public Education Directive" aims to improve the enforcement of the Virginia Literacy Act. This order also directs state education department officials to tour the commonwealth to hear direct feedback from teachers, parents and students.
Other orders will provide additional responsibilities to the governor's cabinet and chief of staff. An "Equal Opportunity Policy" moves to bolster anti-discriminatory practices in the workforce. Spanberger also rescinded Executive Order 47, which had required state and local law enforcement to assist federal immigration agents.
An expansive slate of legal actions and policy reviews were announced by Attorney General Jay Jones on his first day in office.Virginia AG Jay Jones launches sweeping legal actions on first day in office
Jones said his office will immediately begin joining, advancing, or reassessing lawsuits across a wide range of issues. A comprehensive 30-day review will be conducted on all litigation currently involving the attorney general's office. Current rules in regards to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers will also be subject to review.
The new attorney general's office will also change Virginia’s prior stance on Latasha Holloway et al. v. City of Virginia Beach, a case involving the city’s at-large election method. Jones also said Virginia will join a series of ongoing lawsuits against the Trump administration. These lawsuits were prompted by the federal government’s attempts to change election methods, dismantle the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and end birthright citizenship.
The Trump administration is intensifying its push to acquire Greenland, citing national security concerns as China and Russia expand their presence in the Arctic.Trump threatens tariffs on nations opposing U.S. control of Greenland
Speaking Sunday on NBC News' "Meet the Press," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent argued that the U.S. must move to acquire Greenland — which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark — because Europe is too weak to protect it from potential threats.
Bessent’s comments came a day after President Donald Trump unveiled new tariffs against eight European nations — Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland. The tariffs, set to take effect Feb. 1, will start at 10% and rise to 25% on June 1. Trump linked the move directly to European opposition to Washington’s efforts to acquire Greenland.
Last week, Germany and France joined other EU nations in sending small troop contingents to demonstrate support for Greenland’s sovereignty. NATO and EU leaders have also united in rejecting any attempt by the U.S. to claim the world’s largest island.
This morning's weather: Sunny and colder to start the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we're back to sunshine for MLK Day. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 40s, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.
Sunny skies will continue through the first half of the week. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the upper 30s. We will climb back to the mid 40s on Wednesday.
Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 50s, slightly above normal. Expect partly cloudy skies with spotty showers.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.