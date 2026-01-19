Spanberger's executive orders, Jones' legal actions, tariffs over Greenland: Sunrise Brief

10 executive orders were signed by Gov. Abigail Spanberger shortly after she was sworn in on Saturday. Money, Education, Immigration: Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger just signed 10 executive orders Three of the orders say they will target reducing cost-of-living expenses for Virginia families, aiming to bring down healthcare costs while making it easier to build more housing. These orders have directed agencies to review regulatory processes and reduce "duplicative spending." The "High-Quality Public Education Directive" aims to improve the enforcement of the Virginia Literacy Act. This order also directs state education department officials to tour the commonwealth to hear direct feedback from teachers, parents and students. Other orders will provide additional responsibilities to the governor's cabinet and chief of staff. An "Equal Opportunity Policy" moves to bolster anti-discriminatory practices in the workforce. Spanberger also rescinded Executive Order 47, which had required state and local law enforcement to assist federal immigration agents.



An expansive slate of legal actions and policy reviews were announced by Attorney General Jay Jones on his first day in office. Virginia AG Jay Jones launches sweeping legal actions on first day in office Jones said his office will immediately begin joining, advancing, or reassessing lawsuits across a wide range of issues. A comprehensive 30-day review will be conducted on all litigation currently involving the attorney general's office. Current rules in regards to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers will also be subject to review. The new attorney general's office will also change Virginia’s prior stance on Latasha Holloway et al. v. City of Virginia Beach, a case involving the city’s at-large election method. Jones also said Virginia will join a series of ongoing lawsuits against the Trump administration. These lawsuits were prompted by the federal government’s attempts to change election methods, dismantle the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and end birthright citizenship.

