Stabbing suspect killed by police, ODU economic forecast, Democrats' ICE demands: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Stabbing suspect killed by police, ODU economic forecast, Democrats' ICE demands
A 33-year-old man was shot and killed by police after he stabbed a woman inside a Ross Dress for Less in Williamsburg, then attacked police officers in a Home Depot with a hammer, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office (YPSO).Man shot and killed by police after stabbing woman at Ross store
During a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Ron Montgomery said deputies responded to the reported stabbing around 3:25 p.m. The man attacked the woman when she was leaving the store and continued the attack outside, Montgomery said, adding that both parties did not know each other. The stabbed woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries as a result.
Officials from both James City County (JCC) and YPSO received a call from a witness who followed the suspect to the Home Depot, according to James City County Police Chief Mark Jamison.
The suspect had a hammer when two JCC officers approached him. Jamison said he was told to drop the hammer several times, but instead raised it over his head and ran at the officers. Both officers shot the man, then immediately rendered aid and called for medics, Jamison said; he was pronounced dead at the hospital. No officers or deputies were injured, but the ones who shot the suspect have been placed on modified leave as authorities continue to investigate this incident.
Two Old Dominion University economists predicted a challenging 2026 for the Hampton Roads economy at their annual State of the Region.ODU economists predict continued slowing growth in Hampton Roads for 2026
Dr. Bob McNab and Dr. Vinod Agarwal gave their presentation inside Chartway Arena Wednesday afternoon. They estimate the Hampton Roads Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow at a rate of 0.5 percent, down from one percent in 2025. They also see job numbers decreasing by roughly 0.2 percent and unemployment ticking up from 3.7 percent in 2025 to 4.1 percent in 2026.
Agarwal says some of the challenges are the result of the Trump administration's policies — including tariffs leading to decreasing imports and exports at the Port of Virginia. ODU found federal government jobs in Hampton Roads declined by 6,500 between November 2024 and November 2025 — the largest of any sector.
Defense spending is expected to go up in the coming years and Hampton Roads — with its shipbuilding industry — is in line to benefit. However, Agarwal cautions against relying too much on federal and state government funding, which is largely out of the region's control.
Congressional Democrats on Wednesday clarified their demands for continued government funding, less than 48 hours ahead of a potential partial government shutdown.Democrats lay out demands for ICE as government funding impasse enters final hours
To keep paying the Department of Homeland Security, Democrats want large structural changes to some of the ways that ICE has been operating. They want to end roving patrols of cities and ensure ICE officers use warrants, boost accountability and create a framework for investigations, ban agents from wearing masks while working, require the use of body cameras, and ensure agents carry proper identification.
The conditions would require a whole lot of Republicans to be willing to revise a funding bill that just a couple of days ago looked like it would pass easily on Capitol Hill, especially after the House of Representatives passed it at the end of last week. But the House is currently in recess, and Republican Speaker Mike Johnson would likely need to call them back to prevent a government shutdown.
Six bills must still pass in the Senate to avert the shutdown. Most still have bipartisan support — but without an agreement on DHS funding, it's looking more likely that the government could enter a partial shutdown by the end of the week.
This morning's weather: Sun & cold today, snow, wind & flooding this weekend
*** Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 1 AM Saturday to 4 PM Sunday for all of SE VA and NE NC.
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we've got another cold morning with temperatures in 20s and a wind chill in the teens. Highs will struggle to reach the freezing point this afternoon. Expect most sunny skies with a bit of a NW breeze.
Cold again on Friday with highs near 30. Look for building clouds tomorrow, partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible.
We are watching another chance for wintry weather this weekend as an area of low-pressure develops to our south and slides up the East Coast. The track of the low will determine how much snow we see (closer to the coast, more snow, away from the coast, less snow).
