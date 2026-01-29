Stabbing suspect killed by police, ODU economic forecast, Democrats' ICE demands: Sunrise Brief

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed by police after he stabbed a woman inside a Ross Dress for Less in Williamsburg, then attacked police officers in a Home Depot with a hammer, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office (YPSO). Man shot and killed by police after stabbing woman at Ross store During a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Ron Montgomery said deputies responded to the reported stabbing around 3:25 p.m. The man attacked the woman when she was leaving the store and continued the attack outside, Montgomery said, adding that both parties did not know each other. The stabbed woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries as a result. Officials from both James City County (JCC) and YPSO received a call from a witness who followed the suspect to the Home Depot, according to James City County Police Chief Mark Jamison. The suspect had a hammer when two JCC officers approached him. Jamison said he was told to drop the hammer several times, but instead raised it over his head and ran at the officers. Both officers shot the man, then immediately rendered aid and called for medics, Jamison said; he was pronounced dead at the hospital. No officers or deputies were injured, but the ones who shot the suspect have been placed on modified leave as authorities continue to investigate this incident.



Two Old Dominion University economists predicted a challenging 2026 for the Hampton Roads economy at their annual State of the Region. ODU economists predict continued slowing growth in Hampton Roads for 2026 Dr. Bob McNab and Dr. Vinod Agarwal gave their presentation inside Chartway Arena Wednesday afternoon. They estimate the Hampton Roads Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow at a rate of 0.5 percent, down from one percent in 2025. They also see job numbers decreasing by roughly 0.2 percent and unemployment ticking up from 3.7 percent in 2025 to 4.1 percent in 2026. Agarwal says some of the challenges are the result of the Trump administration's policies — including tariffs leading to decreasing imports and exports at the Port of Virginia. ODU found federal government jobs in Hampton Roads declined by 6,500 between November 2024 and November 2025 — the largest of any sector. Defense spending is expected to go up in the coming years and Hampton Roads — with its shipbuilding industry — is in line to benefit. However, Agarwal cautions against relying too much on federal and state government funding, which is largely out of the region's control.

