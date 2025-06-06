USS Gettysburg returns, 49th annual Harborfest, Trump-Musk feud: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: USS Gettysburg returns, 49th annual Harborfest, Trump-Elon feud
The USS Gettysburg is set to return to Naval Station Norfolk on Friday, U.S. Navy officials said. The Ticonderoga-class cruiser was deployed for nearly eight months.
The Gettysburg departed in September 2024 as part of the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. The group included the Truman, the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Stout and USS Jason Dunham, and Carrier Air Wing 1 with nine embarked squadrons.
The group carried out a variety of missions in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations, including strikes against Iran-backed Houthis and training exercises with NATO allies. News 3 will cover the Gettysburg's return to Norfolk later today.
The 49th annual Harborfest will be held in Town Point Park from Friday to Sunday. Festival goers will be treated to live music, fireworks, and family-friendly activities.What to expect at this years Harborfest
The Norfolk festival will feature arts and craft activities, an RC boat demonstration, a drone show over the Elizabeth River, and even a circus demonstration among other events. Also, from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, those who work in downtown Norfolk get two dollars off beers and wines. The Big Payback: A James Brown Tribute, Lettuce, and Outer Banks-based Kill Devil Disco are some of the musical performances offered at Harborfest this year.
Festevents has the full schedule of events slated for Harborfest 2025. For more information on parking and street closures, click here.
A feud between President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk erupted because of a disagreement over the "Big, Beautiful" budget bill. This resulted in Trump threatening to cut Musk's federal contracts — in retaliation, Musk claimed the president is included within the Jeffrey Epstein files.'Without me, Trump would have lost the election': Musk and Trump clash over GOP spending bill
"Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" Musk posted. No evidence was offered by the South African billionaire to support this claim. Musk also went on to criticize Trump's tariffs, claiming they will cause a recession by the end of this year.
The GOP and Trump-backed "Big, Beautiful" bill was criticized by Musk due to its prospective impact on the federal budget. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that this bill would add $2.4 trillion to the U.S. deficit. Musk took to social media, directly asking his followers to kill the bill.
In response, Trump implied that Musk's issue with the bill was self-serving, saying, "he only developed the problem when he found out that we're going to have to cut the EV mandate." Trump also indicated that Musk could be suffering from "Trump Derangement Syndrome."
This morning's weather: Storms rolling in, still warm & humid
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says an area of low pressure will slide off the coastline today. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers this morning to midday. Clouds will start to clear out this afternoon with highs near 80.
Showers and storms return for the weekend as a cold front moves through the region. Watch for storms to develop during the midday to afternoon window both days. Strong to severe storms are possible with a risk for damaging wind gusts. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 80s through the weekend and it will still be humid.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.