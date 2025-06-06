USS Gettysburg returns, 49th annual Harborfest, Trump-Musk feud: Sunrise Brief

The USS Gettysburg is set to return to Naval Station Norfolk on Friday, U.S. Navy officials said. The Ticonderoga-class cruiser was deployed for nearly eight months. The Gettysburg departed in September 2024 as part of the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. The group included the Truman, the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Stout and USS Jason Dunham, and Carrier Air Wing 1 with nine embarked squadrons. The group carried out a variety of missions in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations, including strikes against Iran-backed Houthis and training exercises with NATO allies. News 3 will cover the Gettysburg's return to Norfolk later today.



The 49th annual Harborfest will be held in Town Point Park from Friday to Sunday. Festival goers will be treated to live music, fireworks, and family-friendly activities. What to expect at this years Harborfest The Norfolk festival will feature arts and craft activities, an RC boat demonstration, a drone show over the Elizabeth River, and even a circus demonstration among other events. Also, from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, those who work in downtown Norfolk get two dollars off beers and wines. The Big Payback: A James Brown Tribute, Lettuce, and Outer Banks-based Kill Devil Disco are some of the musical performances offered at Harborfest this year. Festevents has the full schedule of events slated for Harborfest 2025. For more information on parking and street closures, click here.

