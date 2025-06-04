Where to park ahead of Norfolk's 49th annual Harborfest

NORFOLK, Va. — The 49th annual Harborfest will bring free live music, fireworks and family-friendly activities to Town Point Park from Friday to Sunday. Several streets and parking areas will be shut down ahead of the festivities.

The following parking garages will be available during Harborfest with cash, debit, credit and digital payments accepted at entry:



MacArthur South

Fountain Park

Waterside

MacArthur North

Main Street

Town Point

Boush Street

W. Plume Street

The following areas will see changes in parking availability:



Eastbound and westbound Waterside Drive from Thursday to Sunday at midnight

Northbound from Waterside Drive to Main Street from Thursday to Sunday at midnight

Eastbound and westbound from Boush Street to Granby Street from 6 a.m. Friday to Sunday at midnight

Westbound from Granby Street to Boush Street from 9 a.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Monday

Brook Avenue, both sides between Granby Street and Boush Street from 9 a.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Monday

Eastbound from Martin's Lane to St. Paul's Boulevard on Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Eastbound from Atlantic Street to Commercial Place will be reserved for tour bus pick-up

Northbound from Plume Street to City Hall Avenue from 9 a.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Monday

111 Radar Street from 10 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Sunday

Harbor Park Lot F will be gated and monitored for oversized festival support vehicles. Lime scooters and bikes will be geofenced from Friday to Sunday in Town Point Park, Waterside Drive and the south side of Main Street with further location restrictions on Friday and Saturday evening.

From 10 a.m. Thursday to Sunday at midnight, the following streets will be closed:



Eastbound from Main Street to Martin's Lane

Westbound from Atlantic Street to Main Street

Curb lane from Martin's Lane to Main Street

Feeder lane from St. Paul's Boulevard to Commercial Place

Southbound from Main Street to Waterside Drive except Saturday from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Southbound from Main Street

Valet operations at Waterside District Valet will also be suspended. The southbound curb lane from City Hall Avenue to Main Street will be closed Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

