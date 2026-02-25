Va. primary election moved, NN fuel cleanup finished, State of the Union recap: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Va. primary election moved, NN fuel cleanup finished, State of the Union recap
The primary elections in Virginia for all offices in the 2026 November General Election have been moved to Aug. 4, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.Virginia changes primary election date from June to August
There will be no primary elections held on June 16. The 2026 primary election date was changed after the General Assembly signed House Bill 29 into law in February. The primary date change is only for the 2026 election year, according to VDOE.
Additionally, the primary date change is not contingent on the passage of the scheduled April 21 referendum, nor whether the referendum is held, VDOE said.
Cleanup efforts for the jet fuel spill into the James River have concluded.
Nearly 8,000 gallons of fuel spilled near Newport News Shipbuilding on Friday, February 13th, during a transfer to the John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality confirmed that potentially up to 7,749 gallons of fuel entered the water. Officials say it was considered a major spill.
“We appreciate the long hours and coordinated joint response from our local, state and federal partners throughout this process,” HII spokesperson Todd Corillo said in a statement. “These partners were critical to ensure the affected area was cleaned up to Commonwealth of Virginia and federal standards. We value the expertise they provided while monitoring for any potential environmental or community impact.”
The cause of the spill is under investigation. Corillo says the Newport News Shipbuilding division is committed to learning from the incident to ensure it will not happen again.
U.S. President Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union address of his second term Tuesday night.
He began by celebrating the upcoming 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding and claimed that the country remains in strong shape. "Tonight, after just one year, I can say with dignity and pride that we have achieved a transformation like no one has ever seen before, and a turnaround for the ages," he said. "We will never go back to where we were just a short time ago."
Trump’s main objective was convincing increasingly wary Americans that the economy is stronger than many believe, and that they should vote for more of the same by backing Republicans during November’s midterm elections. In all, Trump spoke for a record 108 minutes, breaking — by eight minutes — the previous time mark from his address before a joint session of Congress last year.
Live from Colonial Williamsburg, Gov. Abigail Spanberger pointedly criticized Trump's State of the Union address on affordability, suggesting that Americans have paid the price for the president's tariffs, and that his administration's policies have harmed everyday citizens.
This morning's weather: Cloudy, warmer, and breezy today, Rain tomorrow
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says look for a mix of clouds today, mostly cloudy in the morning to partly cloudy in the afternoon. A spotty shower is possible but most of the area will just see the extra clouds. Highs will warm to the mid 50s today, near normal for this time of year. It will be breezy again with a SW wind at 10 to 20 mph.
