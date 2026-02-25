Va. primary election moved, NN fuel cleanup finished, State of the Union recap: Sunrise Brief

The primary elections in Virginia for all offices in the 2026 November General Election have been moved to Aug. 4, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Virginia changes primary election date from June to August There will be no primary elections held on June 16. The 2026 primary election date was changed after the General Assembly signed House Bill 29 into law in February. The primary date change is only for the 2026 election year, according to VDOE. Additionally, the primary date change is not contingent on the passage of the scheduled April 21 referendum, nor whether the referendum is held, VDOE said. New deadlines for voter registration, absentee ballots and more are on WTKR’s website.



Cleanup efforts for the jet fuel spill into the James River have concluded. Nearly 8,000 gallons of fuel spilled near Newport News Shipbuilding on Friday, February 13th, during a transfer to the John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality confirmed that potentially up to 7,749 gallons of fuel entered the water. Officials say it was considered a major spill. “We appreciate the long hours and coordinated joint response from our local, state and federal partners throughout this process,” HII spokesperson Todd Corillo said in a statement. “These partners were critical to ensure the affected area was cleaned up to Commonwealth of Virginia and federal standards. We value the expertise they provided while monitoring for any potential environmental or community impact.” The cause of the spill is under investigation. Corillo says the Newport News Shipbuilding division is committed to learning from the incident to ensure it will not happen again.

