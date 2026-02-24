Virginia changes primary election date from June to August

RICHMOND, Va. — The primary elections in Virginia for all offices in the 2026 November General Election have been moved to Aug. 4, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

There will be no primary elections held on June 16.

The 2026 primary election date was changed after the General Assembly signed House Bill 29 into law in February. The primary date change is only for the 2026 election year, according to VDOE.

The primary date change is not contingent on the passage of the scheduled April 21 referendum, nor whether the referendum is held, VDOE said.

Important dates to keep in mind ahead of the primary election on Aug. 4:

