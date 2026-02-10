Wrongful incarceration payout, VHSL reviews racial slur allegations, DHS funding: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Wrongful incarceration payout, VHSL reviews racial slur allegations, DHS funding
Lawmakers voted unanimously to move the compensation measure forward during a subcommittee hearing on Monday. There will be several additional steps before the General Assembly will have the opportunity to approve the compensation for Johnson.
Messiah Johnson, 52, was convicted of the armed robbery of customers inside Recas Hair Salon on 35th Street in Norfolk back in 1997. He maintained his innocence throughout his incarceration, which lasted over 20 years. Johnson's record was expunged in Dec. 2025, something prosecutors had supported.
No one was killed or injured during the robbery at Recas. There was no DNA evidence linking Johnson to the crime, and three people confirmed he was somewhere else during the robbery. Court records revealed the victims could not describe to police what the robbers looked like. However, two weeks after the robbery, one of the victims identified Johnson as the robber after seeing him at night from a distance leaving a club.
A Chesapeake mother addressed the school board Monday night after she says her son was called a racial slur during a high school basketball game last Friday.Racial slur allegations at basketball game prompt Chesapeake schools to review
Tiana Morton says the incident happened when her son's Great Bridge JV basketball team was playing at Hickory High School. Morton says she of course talked about what happened with her son and says white Hickory players were using the racial slur during the game. She says she spoke with the principal of Hickory High School about the incident.
"She let me know that it was confirmed that children were saying the n-word on the court, but they are not confirming who said it," Morton said.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Chesapeake Public Schools said they were aware of the concerns, adding, "We take all reports involving student conduct, including allegations of inappropriate or discriminatory language seriously." The spokesperson says because this involves students, they cannot comment on individuals or potential discipline.
"When racial harassment is minimized or addressed inconsistently, it sends a message to students about what behavior is tolerated and whose experiences are taken seriously," Morton said.
Democratic leaders said late Monday that a proposal from the White House is “incomplete and insufficient” as they are demanding new restrictions on President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.
This comes just days before funding for the Department of Homeland Security is set to expire, with another partial government shutdown threatening to begin Saturday.
Among the Democrats’ demands are a requirement for judicial warrants, better identification of DHS officers, new use-of-force standards and a stop to racial profiling. They say such changes are necessary after two protesters were fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis last month.
Republicans have balked at the Democrats’ requests and some have demands of their own, including the addition of legislation that would require proof of citizenship before Americans register to vote and restrictions on cities that they say do not do enough to crack down on illegal immigration.
In addition to ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the homeland security bill includes funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Transportation Security Administration. If DHS shuts down, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said last week, “there’s a very good chance we could see more travel problems” similar to the 43-day government closure last year.
This morning's weather: Warming to the 50s today, scattered showers tomorrow
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says it's a big step warmer today! Highs will jump to the mid 50s, about 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. Look for clearing skies this morning with sunshine for most of the day.
Highs will return to the 50s on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers are possible as a cold front moves through.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
