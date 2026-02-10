Wrongful incarceration payout, VHSL reviews racial slur allegations, DHS funding: Sunrise Brief

The Virginia House of Delegates is considering paying a Norfolk man $1.3M for wrongful incarceration. Virginia House considers paying Norfolk man $1.3M for wrongful incarceration Lawmakers voted unanimously to move the compensation measure forward during a subcommittee hearing on Monday. There will be several additional steps before the General Assembly will have the opportunity to approve the compensation for Johnson. Messiah Johnson, 52, was convicted of the armed robbery of customers inside Recas Hair Salon on 35th Street in Norfolk back in 1997. He maintained his innocence throughout his incarceration, which lasted over 20 years. Johnson's record was expunged in Dec. 2025, something prosecutors had supported. No one was killed or injured during the robbery at Recas. There was no DNA evidence linking Johnson to the crime, and three people confirmed he was somewhere else during the robbery. Court records revealed the victims could not describe to police what the robbers looked like. However, two weeks after the robbery, one of the victims identified Johnson as the robber after seeing him at night from a distance leaving a club.



A Chesapeake mother addressed the school board Monday night after she says her son was called a racial slur during a high school basketball game last Friday. Racial slur allegations at basketball game prompt Chesapeake schools to review Tiana Morton says the incident happened when her son's Great Bridge JV basketball team was playing at Hickory High School. Morton says she of course talked about what happened with her son and says white Hickory players were using the racial slur during the game. She says she spoke with the principal of Hickory High School about the incident. "She let me know that it was confirmed that children were saying the n-word on the court, but they are not confirming who said it," Morton said. In a statement, a spokesperson for Chesapeake Public Schools said they were aware of the concerns, adding, "We take all reports involving student conduct, including allegations of inappropriate or discriminatory language seriously." The spokesperson says because this involves students, they cannot comment on individuals or potential discipline. "When racial harassment is minimized or addressed inconsistently, it sends a message to students about what behavior is tolerated and whose experiences are taken seriously," Morton said.

