Suspect charged in Newport News shooting, tactical operation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Warrants were obtained and served Friday evening after a shooting investigation and tactical operation in Newport News, that began Thursday evening and ended Friday afternoon, according to police.

Rakie Ramon Singleton, 30, is charged with one count each of malicious wounding, use or display of firearm in commission of a felony, discharging firearm within or at a building or dwelling, willfully discharging a firearm in a public place, reckless handling of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, destruction of property, brandishing a firearm, shooting in, at, or across a road or street, and 16 counts of attempted malicious wounding.

Singleton was turned over to the custody of the Newport News City Jail Friday evening, without bond.

Around 10:05 Thursday, police said officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of Turlington Road. When officers got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Medical personnel took the man to the hospital with what were described as injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police said a "possible suspect" was barricaded inside an apartment, and that the tactical unit was responding.

Police say Singleton was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

