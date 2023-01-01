Teenage suspect wanted in deadly New Year's Day shooting

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. —The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in the 7800 Block of Guinea Road around 1:05 a.m. Sunday. This is in the Hayes area of Gloucester.

According to the Gloucester County Sherriff's Office, when deputies arrived, they found a large crowd of people gathered at a home.

Deputies told News 3 one man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound outside of the home.

Meanwhile, deputies said a second man was found suffering from non-life-threatening injuries related to a gunshot wound. He was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center for treatment and was later discharged.

After investigating the scene and finding witnesses, police identified Corbin Winnington, 15, as the suspect in this shooting.

Deputies told News 3 that Winnington did flee the scene before officers arrived.

According to deputies, Winnington has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Deputies added additional charges will be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Sunday, deputies released a photo of Winnington, and said he is currently at large and believed to be armed and dangerous.

“While it is not this agency’s normal practice to release the name or likeness of a juvenile suspect, the danger to the community and the need to safely take Mr. Winnington into custody makes this release necessary,” Gloucester County Sheriff's Office officials said.

If you have any information on where Winnington is, or about this incident, contact the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office (805) 693-3890 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash award if their information leads to an arrest. Callers may reference case number 2023-00001.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.