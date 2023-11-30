Suspects arrested in connection to NSU Junior's Sept. shooting death: University

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University says that there have been arrests in connection to a student's shooting death earlier this year.

Jahari Deon George, a junior at NSU, was shot and killed off campus on Sept. 2.

The university says that it is "comforted to know that the perpetrators of this senseless crime have been captured," and that thoughts and prayers are still with the family.

