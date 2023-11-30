Watch Now
News

Actions

Suspects arrested in connection to NSU Junior's Sept. shooting death: University

Event Wednesday night will honor slain NSU student Jahari George
Family of Jahari George
Event Wednesday night will honor slain NSU student Jahari George
Event Wednesday night will honor slain NSU student Jahari George
Event Wednesday night will honor slain NSU student Jahari George
Posted at 6:38 PM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 18:57:23-05

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University says that there have been arrests in connection to a student's shooting death earlier this year.

Jahari Deon George, a junior at NSU, was shot and killed off campus on Sept. 2.

'Beacon of light and hope:' Family of murdered NSU student release statement

News

'Beacon of light and hope:' Family of murdered NSU student release statement

Heather Eckstine
12:06 PM, Sep 12, 2023

'Beacon of light and hope:' Family of murdered NSU student release statement calling for change

The university says that it is "comforted to know that the perpetrators of this senseless crime have been captured," and that thoughts and prayers are still with the family.

NSU announced the arrest of a suspects in recent post on Facebook:

Event Wednesday night will honor slain NSU student Jahari George

News

Event Wednesday night honors slain NSU student Jahari George

Web Staff
3:18 PM, Sep 13, 2023

Stay with news 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

On 3

News 3's Holiday Helpers Campaign