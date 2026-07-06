Taylor’s Do it Center mourns death of longtime owner Mr. Taylor

The local man behind nearly a dozen community hardware stores in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina has died.

Dawson Taylor, the owner of 11 Taylor’s Do it Centers in our area, passed away on Saturday. He was 103 years old.

In a social media post, Taylor’s Do it Center said many people affectionately knew him as Mr. Taylor. He was a pioneer in the independent hardware industry, and was known to serve his neighbors with kindness and integrity.

“For generations, he believed that a hardware store was about so much more than selling products. It was about serving neighbors, building relationships, lending a helping hand, and making our community stronger,” Taylor’s Do it Center wrote in a social media post. “His kindness, integrity, and servant leadership shaped not only our company, but the lives of so many people throughout our community.”

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