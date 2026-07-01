As Hampton Roads prepares for extreme temps, a reminder that heat kills more in US than other kinds of weather

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Extreme heat is forecasted for the Fourth of July weekend throughout Hampton Roads, with temperatures expected to nudge up near the triple digits mark — and heat indexes topping off near 110 for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

And while many take the opportunity to spend time at the beach or in their pools, it's an important time to remind anyone planning to be outside that heat is the biggest killer of among all types of severe weather.

Weather Alert Details

According to the National Weather Service, in 2024, 529 people in the U.S. died from heat-related illnesses and conditions. Floods, were the second-deadliest with 149 — or just over one-fourth compared to heat.

Rip currents, hurricanes, and wind are about tied for third, with tornadoes, winter, cold, and lightning at the bottom of the pack.

Put differently, of the 1,042 weather-related deaths in the U.S. in 2024 are from heat.

Extreme heat warning issued across Midwest and Great Lakes

Extreme heat warnings are also being issued across the Midwest U.S. and Great Lakes, with straight temps in the 100s expected in some areas.

In Hampton Roads, several cooling centers will be open if people need to get inside or don't have adequate air conditioning.

News Beating the heat in Hampton Roads: Find a cooling center in your city Nylah McCullers

News 3 also reported last week about the dangers of leaving your child in a hot car.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 31 children died in 2025 from heatstroke. Heatstroke begins at 104 degrees and can become fatal at 107 degrees.

Experts say you should always check your back seat before walking away. They also suggest leaving a personal item in the back seat to ensure you double-check before leaving your car.

Keeping your children safe: how to prevent hot car deaths

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