Technical issues force WGNT-27 off the air for some viewers in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va — Some viewers of WGNT-27, Hampton Roads' CW affiliate, may be having trouble watching their favorite news and entertainment shows. Technical issues at our transmitter site have forced the station off the air, temporarily.

The issue is primarily impacting people who watch WGNT-27 with an over-the-air antenna, on DirecTV, or the Spectrum cable system. Viewers who are Cox, Verizon Fios, or Dish Network subscribers should be able to receive programming as usual. Hulu, Sling, and YouTube TV users should also not be impacted.

Work crews are currently addressing the technical issues at our transmitter site and hope to have the station broadcasting over the air again as soon as possible.

News 3 newscasts that air on WGNT-27 are also streamed live on WTKR.com, the News 3 smartphone app, and the News 3 streaming app, available for free on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV.

