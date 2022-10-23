Watch Now
Teen male injured in Sunday afternoon shooting on Manor Road in Newport News

News 3
Newport News Police
Posted at 3:02 PM, Oct 23, 2022
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A male teen has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Sunday afternoon on Manor Road in Newport News.

According to Newport News Police, officers responded just before 1:00 p.m. Sunday to Manor Road in reference to gunshots heard.

After looking through the area, police found a male teen with multiple gunshot wounds.

The teen was taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Sunday afternoon, police said there's no suspect information and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or via p3tips.com. Crime Line is completely anonymous.

This shooting is the second reported shooting on the Peninsula Sunday after Hampton Police said they're investigating a deadly shooting a a Taco Bell on Mercury Boulevard.

