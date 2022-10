NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A teenage boy is dead following a shooting in Newport News, police say.

Investigators tells News 3 that officers were called to Walden Pond Court, in a neighborhood off Beechmont Drive, for a shooting around 9 p.m. Friday.

That's where police found a teenage boy with a gunshot wound. According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Police say they're still working to find out what led to the shooting.