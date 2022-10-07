Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office Goes Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office (VBSO) will be wearing new pink gear all of October to support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and honor staff who have fought against it.

Sworn staff will be sporting pink Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Offices badges and patches on their uniforms, while unauthorized staff will be given pink ribbon pins to wear in solidarity of the movement. The aim of the items is to support breast cancer survivors and raise awareness to the impact breast cancer has on millions around the world.

“Breast cancer is a deadly disease, especially if not caught early, and the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office wants to educate our team members and the public about the importance of annual mammograms for early detection,” Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle said. “We also want to support survivors, raise awareness and promote research to cure this horrible disease. We are proud to wear pink this month in support of this important cause and in solidarity with other law enforcement agencies who have led the way.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States. An estimated 7,600 Virginians were diagnosed with this disease in 2022. The American Cancer Society ranked Virginia 12th out of the 50 states and estimates that 1,150 Virginians died of breast cancer throughout this year.

The VBSO is providing pink patches free of charge or deputies may purchase for $50 at-cost and VBSO challenge coins for $4 each at-cost for donations. The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office also plans to honor deputies they have lost to the disease and survivors later this month.

News 3 is staying informed on other local Breast Cancer Awareness programs throughout Hampton roads for the month of October.

