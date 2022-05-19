'The truth will set me free'; Man accused in deadly MacArthur Center shooting speaks out from jail

NORFOLK, Va. – A man charged in the deadly shooting near MacArthur Center last month invited media to the Norfolk Jail Thursday.

Earlier in the day, 39-year-old Gary L. Moore joined a court hearing, virtually. He faces multiple charges including second-degree murder and two counts of malicious wounding.

In court, he said he’s planning to hire a private lawyer. He then agreed to speak to the media in the afternoon.

When asked why he wanted to talk with members of the media, Moore responded, “First of all, I turned myself in and that wasn’t publicly announced. I feel that as if the media is working hard to tarnish my name, and I just want them to do the same thing, work as hard to free me once they find out the truth.”

Moore added, “Once you all find out the truth, I want you all to work as hard to get me out.”

When asked 'What is the truth?' he responded, “You’ll find out that I’m innocent.”

The interview lasted just over one minute. When asked another question, he replied, “The truth will set me free. No more talking. I’m done.”

Moore is charged in the shooting that happened April 2 at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Monticello Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man outside the mall who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, Roosevelt A. McKinney, 33, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead.

A woman and another man were also hurt in the shooting. They were both taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Moore is expected back in court May 26.