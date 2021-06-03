Three things to do this weekend in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - There are lots of things happening around Hampton Roads this weekend, now that things are starting to return to normal. So, News 3 This Morning is taking action with 3 Things To Do this weekend, in case you're looking for some ideas.

The Virginia International Tattoo is back, after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus. The exhibition of military bands, drill teams and more moves to the Old Dominion University campus this year. The fun starts Thursday evening, at S.B. Ballard Stadium and runs through Sunday. Ticket prices start at $10.

The Newport News Greek Festival starts Thursday and runs through Saturday. The event is carry out only this year, at the Hellenic center on Traverse Road. The menu features traditional Greek food favorites like souvlaki, spanakopita and pastries.

And the Hot Country Nights concert series returns to the Waterside District in Norfolk. Friday night, it's the local band Runnin' Shine putting on a free show outside, along the water. The concert starts at 8 p.m.

