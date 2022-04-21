Thursday marks one year anniversary of death of Andrew Brown in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Thursday marks one year since Pasquotank County Sheriff's Deputies shot and killed Andrew Brown, Jr. outside of his home.

Since then, the city has seen marches with another one planned for Thursday evening.

Deputies shot and killed Brown on April 21, 2021 while executing warrants at his home.

Body camera footage of the incident showed Brown in his car when deputies run up to him. Brown then drove in the direction of deputies, which led deputies to start shooting.

Brown's supporters have said he was trying to escape and don't believe the shooting was justified.

District Attorney Andrew Womble later cleared the deputies of any criminal charges.

Community members plan to gather at the Public Safety building at 5 pm on Thursday.