Tidewater Community College to freeze tuition for fourth year in a row

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Tidewater Community College will freeze tuition and fees for the upcoming school year thanks to a unanimous decision announced Thursday by the State Board for Community Colleges.

This is the fourth year in a row that the Board has voted to hold tuition and fees steady for in-state students who account for more than nine out of every 10 students served by Virginia’s Community Colleges.

The decision means TCC’s in-state tuition and mandatory fees will remain at $185.35 per credit hour. Community college tuition and mandatory fees are about one-third of the comparable costs of attending Virginia’s public four-year universities.

“The decision by the State Board to freeze tuition and fees reaffirms our commitment to ensuring access and affordability for our students and their families,” said TCC President Marcia Conston. “While that is always a priority, it is especially significant with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges, said, “Our Board has had some tremendous partners in the Virginia General Assembly in working to keep our courses and programs as accessible and affordable as possible, and I applaud them. As we take our vaccines and move beyond the pandemic, we know that plenty of Virginians need our help beginning, or re-starting, their careers and we are here to help them do just that.”

The State Board also maintained the existing tuition rate for out-of-state students, which for TCC is $385.45 per credit hour.

TCC joins other local colleges such as Old Dominion University, William and Mary and Christopher Newport University in freezing tuition for the 2021-2022 academic year.