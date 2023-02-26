Tidewater Ukrainians' 'Stand With Ukraine' event marks start of second year of war with Russia

NORFOLK, Va. - Hampton Roads-area Ukrainians are gathering at Norfolk's Town Point Park on Sunday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The anniversary was officially celebrated a few days prior on February 24.

The Tidewater Ukrainian Cultural Association held an "unofficial" candlelight vigil event Friday evening, but, according to the group's "Stand With Ukraine" Facebook page, the organization's Sunday event will officially mark the occasion.

It's expected to begin at 1 p.m.

It's the same location of area Ukrainians' first gathering in protest of the invasion last year.

February 25, 2022, dozens of native Ukrainians organized at the park for around 90 minutes with flags and signs, shaken by what they were seeing and hearing from their home country.

Since then, it's estimated 115,000 Ukrainians have arrived in the U.S. to escape the war. Numerous events have also been held across the region to raise money in support of Ukraine.

