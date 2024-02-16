Tiny bear cubs rescued on Valentine's Day rehabilitated at Virginia wildlife rescue

WAYNESBORO, Va. — Three orphaned black bear cubs have received a second chance at life thanks to the Wildlife Center of Virginia, a non-profit teaching and research hospital for wildlife and conservation medicine.

The cubs each weigh less than two pounds each.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia

“These cubs are incredibly vulnerable,” said Alex Wehrung, the Center’s Public Affairs Manager, “Their survival depends on specialized care and a quiet, stress-free environment."

The cubs — designated by staff as Black Bears #24-0136, #24-0137, and #24-0138, respectively —are receiving round-the-clock care. The cubs were discovered by a construction crew in Orange County on Valentine’s Day after their den site was accidentally disturbed.

Concerned about their well-being, they immediately contacted the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), who transported the cubs to the Wildlife Center after evaluating the situation. There the cubs were assessed by veterinarians, who found the two female cubs to be in good overall health.

The third cub, and smallest of the trio, is a male who weighed in at just 1.1 pounds. He was found to have a deep cut on his left hind leg.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia

“The first few days are crucial for orphaned cubs,” says Dr. Karra Pierce, Director of Veterinary Services. “We focus on providing warmth, fluids and specialized formula, and emergency veterinary care to address their immediate needs."

The Wildlife Center of Virginia is a non-profit that cares for injured, orphaned and sick animals. If you'd like to donate to the cubs' care, click here.