Top Stories: Friday, April 14

Triple shooting in Virginia Beach

Police say a triple shooting in Virginia Beach has killed one person and seriously injured two others. This happened last night sometime before 10:45 p.m. Authorities tell us it happened near Stoneybrook Park in Virginia Beach. That's just off Providence Road and I-64. Police say there are currently no suspects in custody.

Richneck Elem. shooting update

The mother of the 6-year-old who police say shot his teacher has been released from police custody after posting bond. Deja Taylor turned herself in to the Newport News Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon. She is charged with felony child neglect and recklessly leaving a firearm to endanger a child.

"Lead the Wave"

Later today, Virginia Beach leaders and organizers of Something in the Water are holding a free kick-off event. It's called "Lead the Wave," and it's happening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mount Trashmore. There will be live music, food and ticket giveaways to the festival weekend.

Today's weather

An area of low pressure is moving over the Southeast today. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms starting by midday. Highs will drop to the mid 70s today, still above normal for this time of year.

