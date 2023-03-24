Top Stories: Friday, March 24

Gov. Youngkin signs Green Book bill

A bill to mark "Green Book" locations in Virginia was just signed into law. News 3 anchor Anthony Sabella was in Hampton last month showing you one of the locations that could get recognized as part of the legislation. The Green Book was a segregation-era travel guide for Black families with lists of friendly businesses that would help them navigate the south safely. Governor Youngkin signed the bill into law this week.

Full story here

Food distribution happening today

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is holding an emergency food distribution today. It's a drive-thru pantry event happening from 9 a.m. to noon at 720 church street. You may remember this Family Dollar caught fire months ago, leaving people in the Calvert Square area of Norfolk with little or no access to food.

More information here

Cherry Blossom Festival

The iconic Japanese cherry blossoms are starting to bloom, and you can see them right here in Hampton Roads. This Saturday, Red Wing Park in Virginia Beach kicks off its Cherry Blossom Festival. It will run through to April 2 and will also feature garden tours and cultural performances.

More information here

Today's weather

A warm end to the week with highs in the 70s. Tracking showers to start the weekend. Cooler air returns next week.

Full forecast here