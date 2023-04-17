Top Stories: Monday, April 17

NNPS Superintendent Search

Later tonight, the public has another chance to have their voice heard when it comes to the next superintendent in Newport News Public Schools. This is video from the last meeting, where only five people showed up, including the city's mayor. The former superintendent, Dr. George Parker, was let go following the shooting at Richneck Elementary School back in January. Tonight's session is at 6 p.m. at Woodside High School.

Full story here

Chesapeake Walmart reopening

Later this week, Walmart will reopen the store in Chesapeake where a mass shooting took the lives of six victims. The store will reopen this Wednesday, following the November tragedy. Store officials say the location is being completely renovated and will feature an outdoor memorial space to honor the victims.

Full story here

Virginia International Tattoo

This week, the Virginia International Tattoo is back at the Norfolk Scope Arena. From Thursday to Sunday, you have several chances to hear the military musical performance, which features bands from all across the globe. Tickets start at just 20 dollars.

Ticket information here

Today's weather

Look for clearing skies this morning, with sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will only reach the low 70s today, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday but near normal for this time of year. It will be breezy today with a west wind at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.

First Warning Forecast here