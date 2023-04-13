Public to provide input about next NNPS leader at board meeting Tuesday night

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News School Board is set to hold a public hearing Tuesday night, asking who parents want as the search continues for a new superintendent.

It's a search that is expected to be a lengthy process that will be overseen by the Virginia School Board Association after the previous superintendent, Dr. George Parker III was fired in response to the Jan. 6 shooting at Richneck Elementary School.

School board ousts superintendent

Tuesday night, the Newport News community will have a chance to voice their thoughts on the qualities they want to see in a future leader.

Chairwoman Lisa Surles-Law has previously stressed that whoever is chosen will need to help regain trust within the district.

Dr. James Graves, the president of the Newport News Education Association, told News 3's Kelsey Jones he wants a superintendent who goes just beyond listening.

"You have to have the ability to care, the ability to make sure that you're out there at these buildings, you're out there at these schools, you're out there at these facilities having your ear on the ground," Dr. Graves said.

The board will take input from Tuesday's meeting and come up with a list of qualifications, then hand it over to the Virginia School Board Association by the end of the month.

Tuesday's meeting started at 6 p.m. at Menchville High School. As of 6:10 p.m., only 5 people were in attendance, according to News 3's Kelsey Jones.

