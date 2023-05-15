Top Stories: Monday, May 15

Flags at half-staff for Peace Officers' Memorial Day

Today flags are lowed to half-staff in Virginia honoring Peace Officers' Memorial Day. The day pays respects to officers around the nation who lost their lives in the line of duty. Agencies across Hampton Roads will host various memorials and ceremonies. It also marks the start of National Police Week.

More info here

Suffolk State of the City address

Tomorrow, Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman will be giving the State of City address. It'll be happening at noon at the Hilton Garden Inn. The address will highlight the latest developments in the city.

Tomorrow, we will be livestreaming the event here on WTKR.com

168 Bypass Bridge lane closure

If you're traveling between Hampton Roads and the Outer Banks you may need to change your usual route. The U.S. Coast Guard says a boat struck the underside of the 168 bypass bridge last Friday. We're told the southbound right lane is closed for more assessment and repairs. It's currently unclear how long the closure will be.

Full story here

Today's weather

We will see a mix of mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies today with slim rain chances. Highs will reach the mid 70s today, just a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

First Warning Forecast here