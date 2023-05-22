Top Stories: Monday, May 22

Update on Virginia Beach redevelopment project

We're expecting a big update on a major redevelopment project in Virginia Beach Monday. The plans for the Kemps River Crossing project involve demolishing the existing shopping center and replacing it with five new buildings, including more than 300 apartments. Monday's update is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kempsville High School.

Full story here

Construction on Route 168 bridge bypass

This week, construction continues on the 168 bridge bypass in Chesapeake. This all started after a vessel hit the bridge last weekend. The city says southbound will be down to one lane until Friday at noon, while the damage is being repaired. But, the bridge will have all lanes open on Memorial Day Weekend.

Full story here

Target recalls nearly five million candles

Target is recalling nearly five million after some people got severely burned. The recall includes Threshold-branded glass jar candles in multiple sizes and various scents. There have been more than 100 reports of the candle's jars breaking and cracking while in use. If you have these, you can return them to Target for a refund.

Full story here

Today's weather

We will see mostly sunny skies this morning with clouds building in this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 70s today, just slightly below normal for this time of year. It will be breezy as NE winds reach 10 to 15 mph.

Full First Warning Forecast here