Top Stories: Monday, May 8

Tornado cleanup efforts continue

It's been one week since a powerful tornado hit the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach. An EF-3 tornado damaged more than 100 homes and left millions of dollars in damage. Cleanup efforts to rebuild have improved tremendously.

Sheriff's office identifies body found in Yorktown

Police have identified a woman's body found in Yorktown on the side of Old Williamsburg Road. She is 25-year-old Tyosha Mitchell. Sheriff's officials tell us she was forcibly taken from Richmond and died at the scene after being shot multiple times.

NSU tuition increases

Norfolk State University students will see a rise in their tuition and room and board this fall. In-state tuition will increase by $174 next semester. Out-of-state students will pay around $500 more. Mandatory fees will increase by a little more than $100, and room and board will go up by $326.

Today's weather

Warm today with highs in the mid 80s, almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see partly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms possible late this afternoon to evening.

