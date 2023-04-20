Top Stories: Thursday, April 20

Suffolk triple shooting

Police say three people were shot on S. 10th Street in Suffolk. This happened just before 9 p.m. yesterday. The victims, two women and one man, were taken to the hospital. They are expected to survive. Police say two homes and a car were also hit with bullets.

Chesapeake Walmart evacuated

First responders called out to the Chesapeake Walmart at Sam's Circle just hours after reopening yesterday. The store had to be evacuated due to the smell of propane gas. One woman was transported for a possible allergic reaction, but it is unclear if that is linked to the gas smell. The location opened five months after the mass shooting that took the lives of six store employees.

City Auditor releases report on NPD Chief search

The Norfolk City Auditor has released their report on the search for the next Norfolk Police Chief. The report says City Manager Chip Filer did not violate city code or the city's employment process when he made the decision to hire Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot. Talbot was not one of the finalists for the position and was on the committee to select the new chief.

Today's weather

Even warmer today with highs in the upper 80s, 15+ degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today with a light SW wind. Warm again tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s, mostly sunny skies, and a slight SW breeze.

