Top Stories: Thursday, March 16

Family mourns daughter

A Portsmouth family is grieving the loss of their daughter. A stray bullet from a drive by shooting struck 22-year-old Alaejah Johnson in the head while she sat inside her home. Police haven’t identified who may be responsible for the shooting, but her parents know someone knows something. They hope that sharing her joy and their pain will persuade someone to speak up.

ODU, Chesapeake Bay Foundation partnership

A new partnership between ODU and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation helping connect cities and counties to funding. The partnership will also promote flood protection projects that lead to a healthier Chesapeake Bay. Old Dominion is hiring four new faculty members and a program manager to help launch this program.

Shamrock Marathon

The Shamrock Marathon is back at the Oceanfront this weekend. In honor of Saint Patrick’s Day, Yuengling is hosting the marathon weekend Friday through Sunday. Online registration has closed, but you can still sign up tomorrow at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

First Warning Forecast

There's a big warming trend to end the work week. It will be much cooler at the end of the weekend and start of next week.

