Top Stories: Thursday, March 30

Local mayors to discuss gun violence

Today, Hampton Roads leaders will meet about their next steps to try and get gun violence under control. Local mayors will come together to talk about what they can do on a regional level. They last met in September 2022 to discuss the same issues. The meeting comes as we've seen a lot of gun violence across our region and an ongoing shortage of police officers.

5/31 Committee selects architect

The 5/31 Memorial in Virginia Beach is one step closer to becoming a reality. This week, the committee voted on an architect to take on the project. The memorial will honor the victims of the 2019 Municipal Center shooting.

Full story here

Navy to disestablish HM-14

Today, a local helicopter squadron will officially be disestablished. We were there last December when the HM-14 squadron, known as Vanguard, took its final flight. HM-14 is phasing out and joining forces with another Naval unit, HM-15. The commander told us it's a way to save money as the crew moves toward newer, more modern operations.

Full story here

Today's weather

Another nice but cooler day. Highs will only reach the low to mid-50s today, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies with a NE breeze at 5 to 15 mph.

Read today's full First Warning Forecast here