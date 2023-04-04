Top Stories: Tuesday, April 4

Triple shooting in Hampton

Three people who were shot are now recovering at the hospital. This happened last night on Threechopt Road in Hampton. Police say first responders rushed one man to the hospital with serious injuries. They said a man and a woman were also injured. They walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds and are expected to survive.

Drive-thru food pantry today

Today, families in Virginia Beach are getting help with a drive-thru food pantry. The event runs until 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

Tides home opener

The Norfolk Tides open up their season at Harbor Park tonight. But before you go, there's a big change you need to know about. If you bring a bag to a game, it must be clear. Diaper bags and medical bags are allowed, but backpacks, purses, grocery bags, and camera bags are not. The first pitch is tonight at 6:35 p.m.

Today's weather

Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with a few scattered showers. Clouds will start to break up this afternoon as highs climb to the upper 70s.

