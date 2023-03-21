Top Stories: Tuesday, March 21

Free dental care

Thousands of people in Virginia have a difficult time finding affordable dental health care. However, this week, there's an opportunity for those needing extractions. A free dental care clinic will be held this Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Chesapeake. It's from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Health facilities drop masking requirements

Starting today, Hampton Roads health systems have dropped their masking requirements. This impacts visitors, patients and employees across Sentara, Bon Secours, Chesapeake Regional, CHKD and Riverside. However, there are exceptions to the policy when it comes to treatment for COVID-19 and the flu.

Langley air show returns

After a four-year hiatus, the air show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis is returning. "Air Power Over Hampton Roads" will include demonstrations from F-22 Raptors and USAF Thunderbirds. The air show is happening on May 6 and 7.

Today's weather

Bundle up this morning! Temperatures are starting in the 20s and 30s again today. Expect sunshine today with a few clouds mixing in from time to time. Highs will warm to the upper 50s today, 10 to 15 degrees warmer than yesterday.

