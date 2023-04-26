Top Stories: Wednesday, April 26

VBSO gears up for Something in the Water

Virginia Beach is preparing for Something in the Water this weekend. The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office is preparing by rolling out body-worn cameras to crack down on possible crime. Nearly 400 sworn deputies will be issued a camera for the very first time ahead of this weekend's festival.

Va. deputies appearing in court

Today, two of seven Virginia deputies believed to be responsible for the death of an inmate are in court today. Last month, surveillance video showed deputies and employees of a Virginia mental hospital pin Irvo Otieno to the ground. Deputies waited outside for 20 minutes before bringing Otieno inside the facility. All the deputies are facing second-degree murder charges.

NASA launches "sounding rocket"

NASA launched what's called a "sounding rocket" from the Wallops Flight Facility on the eastern shore. Liftoff was at 7:15 p.m. yesterday. This is part of the suborbital technology mission to test new technologies.

Today's weather

We'll have another nice day with more sun in the morning and building clouds for the afternoon. Highs will warm to the upper 60s today. Tomorrow, expect a nice mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower possible.

