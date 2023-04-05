Top Stories: Wednesday, April 5

Norfolk's Chief of Police announcement

Today, the City of Norfolk will formally announce its next Chief of Police. Yesterday, we learned Norfolk selected Hampton Chief of Police Mark Talbot as its next top cop. Last month, City Manager Chip Filer said Norfolk narrowed down its search to three finalists, though their identities were not made public. We know that Talbot was on a search committee to review the candidates.

USS Nitze returns

The USS Nitze returns to Naval Station Norfolk today. The ship and crew have been underway for the past eight months. The destroyer visited nine foreign ports in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and hosted key leaders, including the U.S. ambassadors to Turkey and Malta.

HRT community resource fair

Today, Hampton Roads Transit is hosting a community resource fair in Norfolk. It's from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Norfolk Transit Center on St. Paul's Boulevard. Staff will be on hand to answer questions about transportation services. The fair will also help connect community members to local agencies, including food bank services.

Today's weather

Highs will continue to trend above normal for this time of year. We'll have a mild start to the day with many areas waking up in the 60s. Highs today will warm up to the low and mid 80s.

