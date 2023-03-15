Watch Now
Top Stories: Wednesday, March 15

Wastewater mess, metal detectors in schools, VB Amphitheater update & today's weather
Posted at 7:32 AM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 07:32:30-04

Wastewaster mess

Right now, crews are working to repair a pipe where 2 million gallons of wastewater was released into local waterways. A tug boat's anchor damaged a 20-inch pipe near the Great Bridge Lock in Chesapeake, sending wastewater into the canal, according to the Hampton Roads Sanitation District. Health officials say people and pets should avoid direct contact with the affected waterway.

Newport News Waterworks has dozens of vacancies

NNPS metal detector delay

The installation of metal detectors at Newport News elementary schools across the district has been delayed. District leaders say detectors have been installed in all of the city's middle and high schools. However, shipping issues created a delay getting those installed in elementary schools.

VB Amphitheater concerts still on, for now

Things are on track for the first concerts of the season at the Virginia Beach Amphitheater, despite one of its buildings catching fire a couple weeks ago. Investigators say the fire at the amphitheater was accidental. There is no structural damage to the venue and repairs are underway.

Virginia Beach Amphitheater fire
This photo shows some of the damage in the production area behind the stage of the amphitheater.

First Warning Forecast

There's a freeze warning until 9 a.m. for a large portion of the Southside and eastern N.C.

