Top Stories: Wednesday, March 29

5/31 Memorial Committee Meets

Today, the 5/31 Memorial Committee meets to decide and turn over their recommendation for the permanent memorial honoring the victims of the 2019 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. The meeting starts at 3:30 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Economic Development conference room on Main Street at Town Center. It's open to the public.

Portsmouth "Police Sergeant" Scam

Portsmouth police are warning of a scam, saying the scammer is pretending to be a police sergeant. The scammer says they have a bench warrant for failure to appear in court. They are asking to be paid hundreds, or else you'd face arrest. If you are contacted, police say to hang up and report the call to the police department.

Tickets now available for 2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Tickets are now available for this year's St. Jude Dream Home giveaway. For $100, you can reserve a ticket to win a four-bedroom, 26-hundred square foot home in the River Club Community in Suffolk. All of the money raised will help find a cure for childhood cancer, and support families with expenses while their children undergo treatment at St. Jude.

Today's weather

A soggy start early this morning but the rain will move out by sunrise. Clouds will clear out by midday and we will see sunshine this afternoon. Highs will return to the mid and upper 50s with a slight NE wind.

