Top Stories: Wednesday, May 10

Irvo Otieno update

Today, five more people charged in connection to the death of Irvo Otieno will be in court for pretrial hearings. Three of them are Henrico County deputies, and two are Central State Hospital workers. All five are among the 10 being charged with second-degree murder after Otieno died of asphyxia in the hospital on March 6 after being pinned to the floor.

Full story here

HRT launches new service in Hampton

There are now more ride options on the Peninsula. Hampton Roads Transit has launched its new 757 Express service in Hampton. The service is based in the newly renovated transit center at the corner of Pembroke Avenue and North King Street. The service is on Route 114 and offers bus rides every 15 minutes.

Full story here

AG Miyares in Newport News

Today, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is coming to Newport News with tools to help police respond to missing children investigations. The program was originally created by football coaches in 1997 after the abduction and death of Amber Hagerman, the namesake for the Amber Alert.

Full story here

Today's weather

We'll have a nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s, just a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Warmer air returns for the end of the work week. Highs will climb to the upper 70s on Thursday and the mid 80s on Friday.

First Warning Forecast here