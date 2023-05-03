Top Stories: Wednesday, May 3

Virginia Beach tornado resources

The cleanup following the tornado in the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach is now well underway. The city is providing resources to those who need them, including text alerts about road closures, information on getting property damage assessed and landfill pickup information.

N.C. lawmakers propose new abortion restrictions

North Carolina Republicans have proposed new abortion restrictions. We are told several lawmakers are backing a measure that would outlaw abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy. The current law bans nearly all abortions after 20 weeks. The measure includes new exceptions in cases of rape, incest or fetal abnormality. If approved, it would head to Governor Cooper's desk.

Brandon Act to be implemented

According to a Pentagon official, the Brandon Act will be put into practice more than a year after it was passed. The law requires the military to provide a mental health evaluation for any service member who asks for one. The Brandon Act is named after Brandon Caserta, a 21-year-old Sailor, stationed at Naval Station Norfolk, who died by suicide in 2018.

Today's weather

We will start with some sunshine first thing this morning, but clouds will build in by midday. Expect scattered showers this afternoon to evening. It will still be windy today with a west to NW wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 25 mph. A little bit cooler today with highs in the low 60s, 10 to 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

